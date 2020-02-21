Fly-tying demonstrationQuinn Grover is Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler’s featured presentation at their weekly fly tying demonstrations. The demonstration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 275 A St. Admission is free. Visit jimmysflyshop.com, call 208-524-7160 or email jimmys@ida.net.
2020 Organic Gardening ClassHealthy Soil II: Tips & Techniques for Healthy Soil is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Center for Higher Education building at University Place, Science Center Drive. This forum discusses maintenance for garden soil, covering topics like mulch and cover crops. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.
‘Unite to Fight Pornography’Citizens for Decency aims to spread awareness of the negative effects of pornographic material. The group is holding “Unite to Fight Pornography” on Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. The conference is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four. Visit www.citizensfordecency.org/unitetofightporn for information.
Big Art ExpoThe Big Art Expo is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Art Lab, 2355 S. Yellowstone Highway in St. Anthony. This offering includes 25 artists demonstrating in the works of clay, metal, gemstone, wood, digital, photo darkroom along with painters, yarn spinners and weavers. Visit IdahoArtLab.org/expo for more information.
Barbershop Music FestivalThe 2020 Barbershop Music Festival featuring Sound Check is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Barrus Concert Hall of Brigham Young University — Idaho, 525 S. Center St., in Rexburg. Joining Sound Check is the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Salt Lake City Saltires Barbershop Chorus and BYU-Idaho’s women and men’s chorus. Tickets are $10 for the public, $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Visit tickets.byui.edu or call 208-496-3170 to obtain tickets or more information.