Fly-tying demonstration
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jimmy's All Seasons Angler, 275 A St., hosts Todd Lanning for their weekly fly tying demonstration. Lanning is an Idaho native with extensive experience fishing regional waters. He also has managed area businesses Visit https://jimmysflyshop.com/fishing-reports/today-at-jimmys for information.
Bob Ross Tribute
The Grape Van Gogh holds an adult paint from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at 985 N. Capital Ave. The paint titled "Bob Ross Tribute" is only for attendees 18 and older. Beer and wine is permitted, and the studio is providing light snacks. Tickets are $37 online at grapevangogh.com/event/3247/IF-Bob-Ross-Tribute.
Holiday Nights
With more than a million lights, experience Russ Freeman Park’s light snow, Holiday Lights. The light show runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday. Online tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/qrrspls. Tickets are $15 at the gate.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs’
The Museum of Idaho presents “Darwin & Dinosaurs” in its new exhibition hall. Alongside the casts of 14 species of dinosaurs, this event features items from Charles Darwin’s life, work and voyage that inspired “On the Origin of Species.” Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 and over), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. This feature exhibit is available until May 31. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’
Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of more than 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.
Snowshoe walk
Craters of the Moon holds their ranger-guided snowshoe walks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays throughout February, depending upon conditions. Participants will have the opportunity to view the winter changes of the national monument on this 1.5 mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Visit nps.gov/crmo.
Backcountry Film Festival
The Backcountry Film Festival 2019 is screening at 5:30 p.m. today in the Wildwood Room, 7705 Lupine Lane in Victor. Registration is required online at tinyurl.com/vbw2k68. Tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit Teton Valley Trails and Pathways.