WinterBrewFrom noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, the annual WinterBrew takes place at the Civitan Plaza. Brewers in attendance include Idaho Brewing Company and Snow Eagle Brewing. There will be games on the street with live entertainment by Jensen Buck and Almost Famous. Admission is $15 which includes three beer tokens. Non-drinking attendees are $5. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Development Corporation. Visit facebook.com/IFDDC.
Gardening classThe Idaho Falls Community Garden Association returns with “Organic Insect and Disease Control”. This class is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Center for Higher Education Building on University Place in Idaho Falls. This offering focuses on identification and prevention for the most common critters and diseases. Call 208-524-0383, visit ifcga.org or email growifcga@gmail.com.
Fly-tying demonstrationJimmy’s All Seasons Angler fly-tying demonstration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 275 A St. This week’s featured presenter is author and photographer Scott Sanchez. Sanchez is the owner of JD High Country Outfitters in Jackson and experience fishing worldwide but especially in the Greater Yellowstone area. Visit jimmysflyshop.com/fishing-reports/today-at-jimmys or call 208-524-7160.
Cam StoneCam Stone is performing at 8 p.m. today at the Romance Theater, 2 E. Main St., in Rexburg. This show also features Tyler Jame$, The InBetween and Azach. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at rexburg.org/art/page/cam-stone-live.