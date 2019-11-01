FallBrew
The Downtown Development Corporation hosts FallBrew from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Civitan Plaza. Dr. Zoo and Scratch are performing. There will be a variety of local craft brewers and two-person games. Admission is $15, which grants participants three beer tokens and a commemorative koozie. Non-drinkers are admitted for $5. Two-person games are $20 per team and include a triathlon, cornhole, beer pong and Jenga. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase game tickets.
POW Party
Action Motor Sports’ annual Search and Rescue fundraiser screens “Boondockers 16” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. Along with many raffle prizes, Cally Adamson is in attendance with Finding Freedom Ladies Backcountry Adventure. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit Bonneville and Madison search and rescue organizations. Visit facebook.com/bdpowparty.
Big Band Dance anniversary
Swing Junction is celebrating the fifth anniversary of their Big Band Swing Dance with the Jazz House Big Band. The dance takes place from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 485 Constitution Way. A lesson precedes the dance at 8 p.m. It is $5 to attend the dance only. With the lesson included, it is $7. More information is online at swingjunction.blogspot.com or by calling 208-529-3829.
Country Touch Craft Fair
Town and Country Gardens at 5800 S. Yellowstone Highway holds the Country Touch Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. The event continues Monday through Nov. 9. Attendees can search for Christmas gifts supplied by local vendors. Visit facebook.com/idahocountrytouchcraftfair.
Homeless Stand Down
The Skyline Activity Center, 1575 N. Skyline Drive, holds Homeless Stand Down from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. This event links the homeless, veterans and the precariously housed members of our community with services and housing opportunities. Call Club Inc. for transportation at 208-529-4673.
Turkey Shoot
The Dubois Lions Club holds its 70th annual Turkey Shoot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dubois Community Center. Turkeys may be won by playing bingo, dice, rifle and archery competitions, and children’s games. Live and silent auctions will be held in the afternoon with lunch provided by the club.