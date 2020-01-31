Fly-tying demonstrationTom Provost is the featured tier at Jimmy’s All Seasons Angler, 275 A St. Provost brings his 40 years of experience to the shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. He has fished and guided waters throughout the United States and Cayman Islands, but currently guides and ties flies for the Madison River, Yellowstone Park and area lakes, Henry’s Fork, Teton River and the South Fork of the Snake River. His demonstration will focus on trout spey flies and use of a micro spey rod. He will discuss using marabou, rabbit, hair and weight to tie flies for specific purposes. Visit jimmysflyshop.com/fishing-reports/today-at-jimmys, call 208-524-7160 or email jimmys@ida.net.
Art exhibitionThe current exhibit at the Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., is “Visual Narratives of the American West: The Paintings of Archie Boyd Teater.” The gallery features over 52 paintings from the private collection of Teater. A major focus of Teater’s work is the landscapes of Idaho and Wyoming in the American Old West era. The museum also features the Museum Artist Group Show and artwork from the Colored Pencil Society of America, District 217. The exhibition runs through Feb. 8. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Thursday when it is open until 8 p.m. Admission are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for youth (6-18) and students with ID. Children 5 and under are free. Admission is free the first Saturday of each month and free for seniors the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, please call 208-524-7777 or visit theartmuseum.org.
Gardening classThe Idaho Falls Community Garden Association returns with “Get Growing: Seed Starting and Transplanting Basics”. This offering runs from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 211 at the Center for Higher Education Building of University Place, Science Center Drive. Visit ifcga.org, call 208-524-0383 or email growifcga@gmail.com.