Fly tying demo
This week's fly tying demonstration features Tom Hipp. The presentation takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jimmy's All Seasons Angler, 275 A St. Idaho transplant Hipp has fished streams around the world and will be presenting effective methods from experience. Admission is free. Visit jimmysflyshop.com or call 208-524-7160.
Rawhide & Rosin
Musicians Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer and Shelby Murdock perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St., in Blackfoot. This trio developed the Western band Rawhide & Rosen. To attend this night of humor, stories and tunes, visit blackfootpac.com or call 208-317-5508. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
‘Elvis and the Nifty ’50s’
Alongside the Collectors’ Corner Museum’s permanent display of over 125 exhibits is their feature exhibition “Elvis and the Nifty ’50s.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with this exhibit being on display until mid-April. Questions can be directed to 208-528-9900.
‘Darwin & Dinosaurs‘
Inspired by Charles Darwin’s life and work, “Darwin & Dinosaurs” is the feature exhibition at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+), $10 for youth (4-17) and college students with a valid ID. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit museumofidaho.org or call 208-522-1400.
Snowshoe walk
Craters of the Moon holds their ranger-guided snowshoe walks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays throughout February, depending upon conditions. Participants will have the opportunity to view the winter changes of the national monument on this 1.5 mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Visit nps.gov/crmo.
Labelle Lake Ice Palace
The Labelle Lake Ice Palace is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Fridays from 6-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. The palace is open as long as weather permits. Admission is $13 for attendees 12 and older, $8 for children 5-11 and students with an ID, military members and senior citizens are $10. Children 4 and under are free. Sleigh rides through LaBelle Lake Resort are available with costs being $5 on the weekend and $4 on the weekday. Visit labellelake.com.