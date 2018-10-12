Long distance runners in Idaho will finish off a grueling race season with the Gnarly Bear Endurance Trail Run in Kelly Canyon on Saturday.
The Gnarly Bear race is the final stage of the 12-part Idaho Trail Ultra Series, which covers hundreds of miles of rural trails in places such as the Weiser River and Moscow. Ultrarunning races are any race longer than a 26-mile marathon, and two events in the Idaho series covered 100 miles of trail.
The Gnarly Bear Endurance Trail Run is a 50-kilometer (31-mile) race which takes two loops through the trails of Kelly Canyon and the surrounding Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The event also includes a shorter 25-kilometer (15.5-mile) ultra run and a half loop 12.5-kilometer (7.7-mile) trail run, both of which had lower fees for participants than the $85 for the longer ultra run.
This year marks the fourth Gnarly Bear run and the second year that it serves as the end of the Idaho Trail Ultra Series. Pat Bragassa, a lifelong runner who lives minutes from the course in Ririe, won the inaugural Gnarly Bear Endurance Trail Run in 2015 and placed in the top three in the other races.
"It's gotten more competitive every single year, so it's been tougher to win again," he said.
Bragassa is not competing this year due to an upcoming knee surgery, but he is still attending the race to help behind the scenes and cheer on his wife Jodi during her run. He said that the race was one of his favorites in the state because of the timing of the race during the fall and the mountain sights along the trail.
The race originally was started in cooperation between Kelly Canyon Ski Resort and Bill's Bike and Run store in Idaho Falls. While the bike store is still the lead sponsor for the event, this will be the first year that Kelly Canyon is taking over the full hosting duties. Kelly Canyon co-owner David Stoddard says that the resort plans to use the race to help launch the new summer operations its owners hope to begin next year.
"We intend that people become even more familiar with the mountain. We are incorporating some of the mountain bike trails that we constructed as part of the course," Stoddard said.
Runners arrived at the race on Friday afternoon to attend a mandatory briefing and eat a pasta dinner to prepare themselves. The race on Saturday will happen concurrently with the resort's Kountdown event to prepare for the winter ski season, where discounted season passes and used gear from the rental store will be sold to attendees.
The runners in the 50K Ultra Run will step off from the main lodge of the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.