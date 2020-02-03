A series of fundraisers have been organized to help pay the medical bills for an owner of Idaho Falls’ Puerto Vallarta restaurant who has been in a medically induced coma for more than a month.
A GoFundMe account was set up last week for Yesenia “Yesi” Hernandez, a 31-year-old mother of three children. The page had raised $1,480 for the family to help cover her medical bills as of Monday afternoon.
Her mother, Maria Hernandez, explained that Yesi was diagnosed with stage-4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma in August and began traveling to the University of Washington Medical Center for treatment. Days before Christmas, she caught the flu while returning to Idaho Falls and was placed into a medically induced coma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before being transferred back to Washington.
She remains in the coma, relying on a machine for 90 percent of her breathing as her compromised immune system recovers from the virus. Maria calls the hospital twice a day for updates and sometimes Facetimes in to see Yesi, but she said that she hasn’t had the money or bravery to see her daughter since she last left Idaho Falls.
“There have been a few times where the doctors have said we need to say goodbye to her, that she can’t pull through. And the next thing we know, she will recuperate just enough to stop bleeding and come back to being stable,” Hernandez said.
The GoFundMe page was made by Amanda Sanchez, who knew the family for years before she married one of Yesenia’s cousins. She said that not all of the family was OK with publicly seeking help, but Maria and Yesenia’s husband had both agreed that the fundraiser would be helpful.
“When I heard what was happening, it really touched me because you always hear stories of people being sick, but when it is someone in your circle, it makes you think and appreciate more in life,” Sanchez said.
In addition to the online fundraiser, Sanchez is also planning to raise funds for the family by hosting a kermes — a common type of Spanish potluck fundraiser— at noon Feb. 16 at the Hitt Event Center. Sanchez and the family will sell raffle tickets to use at the various food booths at the event along with raffling off a few prizes.
“We have been in Idaho Falls for the last 28 years. We try to get involved in helping others when we can and we hope people know that we’re not going to abuse their help,” Hernandez said.
The GoFundMe page can be visited at gf.me/v/c/fns/yesi-hernandez.