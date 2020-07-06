A GoFundMe page has been set up for the survivors of a fire that left four people hospitalized Sunday.
Fermin Hurst, his wife Bobbi Hurst, their son Brandon Hurst and Brandon's girlfriend Katelin Kraft were all taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after Idaho Falls Police Department officers rescued them from a burning home.
The fire was reported Sunday at about 5:40 a.m. A neighbor had reported the house's garage door was on fire and that no one responded when they knocked.
According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the fire spread into the main floor, the upstairs bedrooms, the attic and the roof.
According to the GoFundMe page, the family was asleep when the fire started.
"The fire took just about everything they have, so i started this to give them a portion back of what they lost," Kierstan Morales wrote in the GoFundMe page. "This family is some of the greatest people i know and though it’s hard to understand, they deserve a fast and healthy recovery but also not to have to worry about the next meal they eat or what they will wear tomorrow."
As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised $12,220 for the family.
Fermin and Bobbi Hurst remain in critical condition, according to a house supervisor at EIRMC. Brandon Hurst and Kraft were treated and released. The officers were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries and released. A family dog was killed in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire was one of three house fires that have in Idaho Falls occurred since Sunday morning.