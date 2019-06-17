A GoFundMe for the family of a woman killed in a car crash over the weekend has raised more than $2,000.
Andrea VanMiddendorp, 39, was killed in a one-car accident north of Howe on Friday evening after Idaho State Police say the vehicle overcorrected from a sharp turn and rolled along the road into a fence.
VanMiddendorp left behind 10 children between the ages of 3 and 19.
According to the listed details on the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser was set up by Joni and Kayla Hiatt on Saturday with the goal of raising $1,000 for each of her 10 kids.
"We are also gathering money to repair one of the families vehicles, as the only running vehicle was the one involved in the accident," the fundraiser description said.
As of late Monday afternoon, the page had raised $2,220 in donations from 33 people and been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.