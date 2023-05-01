Protecting animals, plants, honey bees, clean water, reducing waste and recycling were all themes presented at the 24th annual Earth Day celebration. The Saturday event attracted more than 3,000 people to the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, organizers said.
“It’s always a great time to come out, learn about what is going on with the community in terms of sustainability, what is going on with recycling, and different organizations that are helping support the environment and our planet in some way,” said Sunny Katseanes, the zoo’s curator of public engagement. “It’s just a really great time for the public to come out and celebrate our planet.”
Visitors received an Idaho Falls Earth Day passport. Special exhibits were sponsored by Browning’s Honey, I-Stem, the Audubon Society, Master Gardeners, Idaho Noxious Weeds, Happyville Farm, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Northwind, the U.S. Geological Survey, ARTitorium, Idaho National Laboratory Net Zero and the Department of Environmental Quality. Recycle Row provided recycling, information and prizes to the guests.
In a unique display, students from Airica Staley’s environmental science class at Compass Academy created handcrafted art sculptures that emphasized humans' impact on the environment.
Ali Taylor, EastonRasmuson, and Blake Perez crafted a 4-foot tall, blue painted wave made of bottles, egg cartons, and other single-use plastics.
“Seventy-two percent of our earth is covered in water, and 40% is polluted,” they wrote in an artist’s statement. “… We wanted to let people know the actual cost and what we are headed toward if we continue to destroy our resources. As a society, we rely a lot on the ocean and what it provides for us, yet we work harder every day to kill it.”
Far too much trash is not properly disposed of and winds up in the environment, waterways and, eventually, oceans.
“Scientists predict that in 2050, there’s going to be more plastic in our oceans and seas than there will be fish,” said Abi Vences, a sophomore at Compass Academy. “We also found out that 300 million tons of plastic is produced every single year, with 14 million tons of that being thrown out into the ocean.”
Her peers Abby Sanchez and Dominik Harp fashioned "Joe," a human figure, entirely out of chicken wire and crushed soda cans.
“We created a work of art that we hope will motivate people to pause and reflect on their own daily consumption in the context of society,” they shared on a placard accompanying their sculpture.
Laila Auble, Takara Miller, Julian Redman, and Vences spent 15 hours making “Turt the Turtle,” a giant, three-dimensional tortoise whose shell was composed entirely of pop can halves.
“Just the production of aluminum cans and plastic ends up contributing 6% to 9% of all greenhouse gas emissions,” Vences said.
Local artist Joe Pehrson assisted the students in creating their exhibits.
Other students shared presentations focused on endangered animals.
Emma Schmitz, a junior at Compass Academy, researched biodiversity in Madagascar and the impact of deforestation on ring-tailed lemurs.
“Biodiversity is basically all the organisms and plants and animals in an ecosystem,” Schmitz said. “People are cutting down forests which many animals live in as their habitat. The deforestation generates carbon emissions and habitat loss for these animals — including the ring-tailed lemur. It is important to its environment because it helps spread seeds to help spread plants.”
Lemurs may be “symbolically adopted” by donating to the World Wildlife Fund, Schmitz said. In 2021, $50 million was granted to Madagascar to help preserve lemur habitat.
In addition, the Idaho National Laboratory also sponsored several exhibits — giving away wildflower seeds, tree seedlings, and do-it-yourself craft ideas to make upcycled bird feeders, balloon powered cars, and sun catchers while explaining about the site’s Net Zero initiative and cleanup projects by the Idaho Environmental Coalition.
“We’re just letting kids plant seeds to grow flowers,” said Gregg Losinski, environmental education and outreach coordinator for INL. “Flowers that would be a habitat for pollinators like butterflies, bees and hummingbirds that are really important to our system. Hopefully it will get kids just thinking about how they’re a part of the system by planting these flowers.”
The Earth Day events are designed to raise awareness and to help people preserve and protect animals and the environment both locally in Idaho Falls and around the world.
“The big message for Earth Day is what can you do to help the planet,” Katseanes said. “You can do a lot of things. You can do little things. We have offered recyclable bags. We have collected recyclable items that maybe people aren’t sure what to do with them. We’ve talked about sustainable energy that is offered in the community. We’ve also, of course, been talking about some of our animals and our endangered species.”
