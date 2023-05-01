Reduce, reuse, recycle
Earth Day visitors examine “Joe,” an aluminum can sculpture made by Compass Academy students at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Protecting animals, plants, honey bees, clean water, reducing waste and recycling were all themes presented at the 24th annual Earth Day celebration. The Saturday event attracted more than 3,000 people to the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, organizers said.

“It’s always a great time to come out, learn about what is going on with the community in terms of sustainability, what is going on with recycling, and different organizations that are helping support the environment and our planet in some way,” said Sunny Katseanes, the zoo’s curator of public engagement. “It’s just a really great time for the public to come out and celebrate our planet.”


