REXBURG — The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform Friday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
Tickets for the Center Stage Performing Arts Series event are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170, or online.
The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.
The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China’s most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance—dance, opera, martial arts and sports—acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations. The citizens of China continue to present their acrobatic art for the world today, to portray their hard-working nature and set forth an example of the rich traditions of Chinese culture.
The group’s founder, producer and director, Danny Chang, is one of the world’s leading promoters of Chinese acrobatics. He began his training at the age of eight with his family’s acrobatic school in Taipei, Taiwan, and began performing with its touring wing, the Golden Dragon Acrobats, at age 10. He is the recipient of many awards, including the prestigious Medal for International Faith and Goodwill by the Republic of China’s Coordination Council for North American Affairs.
Performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high; the troupe has traveled to all 50 states and to more than 65 countries on five continents. The Golden Dragon Acrobats have received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its Broadway performances. Their recent five-week run at Broadway’s New Victory Theater in 2014, marks the only acrobatic troupe from China chosen to perform twice at this prestigious venue.
“When the Golden Dragon Acrobats come to town, the wonders stack up,” said The New York Times. “Cathedrals of contortionists in backbend rise before your eyes, body by body. Human obstacles, which tumblers flip over, widen in person-size increments. The thrill is escalation. These touring acrobats from China know how to keep topping themselves.”