Summer is officially here and people are going outside to enjoy the sun after weeks of wind and rain.
The River Walk was full of people enjoying the nice weather Wednesday afternoon. One dad took his son out roller-skating.
"We came here last week to roller skate, but it was still cold," Isair Labra said. "The sun makes it much more enjoyable."
Isair's son, Tyrann, is enjoying his summer vacation.
"It has been really fun not being in school," Tyrann said. "I like to go roller-skating with my dad. We also really like to go golfing. We went on Monday."
"I just am enjoying soaking up the sun, finally," Isair said.
Others were basking in the sunshine down by the Japanese Garden. Maryn Allgood, ananny, and the two children she watches were splashing in the water near the garden.
"We've been outside this year, but it hasn't been nice," Allgood said as the thermometer approached 80 degrees. "When it's hot like this, they just want to be in the water."
Allgood said that if the weather stays the way it is, she hopes to take the children to the splash pads at Reinhart Park and the Rexburg Rapids this summer.
Two friends at the River Walk were painting in the shade, one with her feet up on a tree.
"We just needed some girl time," Mary Moran said. "Art is therapeutic, so it's nice to do our little project and enjoy each other's company. The weather is beautiful today. It is such a good way to spend the day off."
Moran's friend, Naomi Manzanares, said, "It's been so cold recently. And now that everyone is kind of ruling the pandemic over, we can come out of hiding. We don't have to be afraid to be around friends. The sun is really good for everyone's mental health."
Summer looks like it is here to stay, as the weather forecast shows clear skies and highs reaching into the 80s and 90s through the Fourth of July with nary a rain cloud in sight.