snake river rescue

A passerby rescued a woman from the Snake River in Idaho Falls on Saturday.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department photo

Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 12, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.

The adult female drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist the female back to the riverbank, risking freezing water conditions and outside temperatures also below freezing.


