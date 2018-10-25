Since the 1970s, the Republican candidates for statewide office have spent late October touring Idaho together by bus.
On Wednesday they passed through much of eastern Idaho, starting and ending the day in Idaho Falls and making stops in Jefferson, Teton and Madison counties.
Rigby
The first stop of the morning was at Broulim's in Rigby. Dick Broulim, the owner of the local grocery store chain, has contributed to several Republican candidates over the years and gave to gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Brad Little this year.
The candidates and their staffers headed up to the grocery store's second floor. A couple of people were waiting for them, including Rod Furniss, the Republican District 35B House candidate. He beat Republican incumbent Karey Hanks in the May primary and is facing Democrat Jerry Browne in the general election.
Furniss, whose district if he wins will cover Butte, Clark, Jefferson and Fremont counties, rode along on the bus tour Tuesday when they visited the main towns in his rural district. He recounted how they got a big crowd in Ashton, a city of fewer than 1,200 people.
"I was impressed with the people that cared," said Furniss, who had a Brad Little sticker on his blazer. "Brad really brings out those kind of people. He's down to earth."
John Erickson of Lewisville sat down for a while with Little, who is running against Democrat Paulette Jordan to succeed retiring Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.
"He’s just like me," Erickson said. "He's a cow man, a sheep man. He can do everything. ... Some people you attract to and some people you don’t."
Erickson, who is 77, spent 50 years as the GOP's local legislative district chairman.
"We never sent a Democrat to the statehouse since I was in, in all (those) years," Erickson said, with the exception of Wayne Tibbitts, a Democratic incumbent House member from Jefferson County who became a Republican in 1972.
Michael Quarantiello, who works at Broulim's and stopped upstairs to talk to the candidates, said his main concerns were food stamp fraud and protecting Social Security. A few firefighters from the local Central Fire District also stopped by. Some firefighters' unions have backed Little, who has supported protecting their retirement benefits; the bus would stop at the Menan fire station later that afternoon.
Little, wearing a plaid shirt in the green and yellow colors of his campaign signs, hung around and talked to everyone for a while. Then he and his wife Teresa left to drop off literature for the statewide GOP candidates in a nearby neighborhood. After that, they headed back to the bus, which was taking them to Driggs and Victor next. Otter got 1,678 votes in Teton County in 2014, losing to Democrat A.J. Balukoff by 299 votes.
Teton County
After a quick stop in Victor they continued on to Driggs, the 43rd stop of the tour, where a lunch prepared by local Republicans Billie Siddoway, who is the county prosecuting attorney, and Hilary Erickson, who is running for county clerk, was waiting for them in front of the Teton Geotourism Center.
The candidates got out and talked to the mix of Republican officials and candidates and ordinary voters. Bob Fitzgerald urged Little to support Medicaid expansion, which Idaho voters will decide on Nov. 6.
“I’m absolutely for the expansion,” Fitzgerald said. "If he's going to work for the state of Idaho, people shouldn't be dying because of a lack of healthcare."
Little has not said how he will vote on Proposition 2, although he has said he will respect the voters’ decision if it passes and work to fund the expansion. He said in an interview later Wednesday he still hasn’t decided how he will vote.
“I’m literally weighing both sides,” he said.
Little reaffirmed his previously stated stance that he supports helping people in the “Medicaid gap” but would prefer a state-based solution and has concerns about how changes at the federal level, including a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act pending in Texas, could affect the program and its funding.
Little also said he wants to focus on reducing healthcare costs and getting federal approval to let insurance companies sell cheaper plans that don’t meet all of the ACA’s requirements. About twice as many people have been priced out of the insurance market as are in the gap, he said, many of them healthy people who don’t have employer-sponsored insurance. Not having them in the insurance pool, he said, drives up costs for everyone who’s left.
After chowing down on chili, chicken soup and corn bread, Little praised the beauty of Teton County in the fall and talked about how they stopped there even though "there (are) not as many fish in the pond in Teton County as there (are) in some other counties," an allusion to its Democratic leanings.
"It kind of speaks to the Idaho Republican Party, and how they value rural Idaho," Little said. "We go everywhere."
Then, the other Republican candidates for statewide office gave their stump speeches. Janice McGeachin, who is running against Democrat Kristin Collum to succeed Little as lieutenant governor, cast the election as a choice between keeping Idaho conservative or moving down a more progressive path. People are moving to Idaho, she said, because they want to leave liberal states.
"They're fleeing these other states that have gone far, far away from our founding principles, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," McGeachin said. "Here in Idaho, we stick to our founding documents."
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, who is running for re-election against Democrat Jill Humble, urged people to vote and touted the security of Idaho's elections, which use paper ballots. There's no way to hack the vote results here, he said.
"But certainly there's nothing that's going to happen that's going to change that vote that's cast," he said. "I'm proud of that."
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who is running for re-election against Democrat Bruce Bistline (although Bistline is not campaigning actively), alluded to some of the disagreements he has had with other prominent Republicans in the state but said they still talk frequently.
"We actually like each other," Wasden said. "We don't always agree, like any family. But we're willing to sit down and have that conversation."
Wasden talked about the lawsuit he was part of against the Obama administration to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a policy which let some unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children stay in the country. He argued DACA was unconstitutional and talked about defending his position recently in a constitutional law class at a Boise law school.
"We don't live by the rule of feel good," Wasden said. "We live by the rule of law. That's why it's important. That's what I've done as your attorney general."
Wasden was followed by Brandon Woolf, who is running unopposed for re-election as state controller — "the only good wolf in Idaho," Little joked at every stop — Sherri Ybarra, who is running for re-election as superintendent of public instruction against Democrat Cindy Wilson, and Julie Ellsworth, who is unopposed in her bid to replace outgoing state treasurer Ron Crane.
Ybarra touted the Legislature's increases in education spending during her tenure and pointed to gains in some areas, which she attributed to the Republican leadership having a planned approach to improving education in Idaho.
"We are very close and support one another," Ybarra said. "I need my team."