Region 7 of the Idaho Republican Party will hold a free candidate training workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bonneville County Courthouse. The event is open to the public.
The workshop will be held in the Centennial Courtroom on the second floor, and the public should enter through the north door.
“This will be a chance to hear from six professionals to help people interested in becoming more involved or to seek public office,” said Region 7 Chair Ann Rydalch in a news release.
Guest speakers include:
- GOP Executive Director Frank Terraferma
- Katie Hart, associate general counsel for government relations at Melaleuca
- Attorney Steve Taggart
- Chad Hammond, president of IE Productions
- Law student Adam Olsen
- Political strategist Gregory Graf