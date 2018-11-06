The three Republican candidates running to represent District 33 in the state Legislature all won Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, Republican Dave Lent got 59 percent of the vote for Senate, beating Democrat Jerry Sehlke. Rep. Barbara Ehardt got 57 percent of the vote, beating Democratic challenger Jim De Angelis, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger got 59 percent, beating Democrat George Morrison.
Lent, a longtime Idaho Falls District 91 school board trustee and training manager at Fluor Idaho, beat incumbent Republican Sen. Tony Potts in the May primary. He faced Sehlke, a U.S. Army veteran who recently retired from a long career at Idaho National Laboratory.
Ehardt, a local basketball coach who used to be on the City Council, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017. She was appointed to the seat late last year after incumbent Janet Trujillo was named to the state Tax Commission. De Angelis is a retired Naval officer and former Idaho Falls High School science teacher.
Zollinger, who was first elected in 2016, is a former Idaho Falls school board member and a lawyer with Smith, Driscoll and Associates. Morrison is a U.S. Air Force veteran, INL retiree and chairman of the city’s Planning Commission.
Zollinger and Ehardt are part of the more conservative faction of the House Republicans, while Lent campaigned as more of a moderate. The Democrats emphasized issues such as supporting Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding and protecting public lands.
The district mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls. it was the only local district where all three legislative seats were contested in the general election.