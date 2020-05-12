Gordmans in Blackfoot will prepare to close its doors for good before ever opening them. Its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Blackfoot store's grand opening was originally planned for March 31 but was postponed to Friday due to pandemic concerns. The Blackfoot Gordmans will still open on May 15 as planned but will immediately go into liquidation, according to a Blackfoot store manager.
In early February, the Blackfoot store held a job fair to find employees for its new location. Those employees have been furloughed since the postponement.
Stage Stores Inc.'s owners are hoping to solicit bids for the sale of the business or any of its assets. In anticipation of a sale, Stage Stores is beginning “an orderly wind-down of operations.”
Gordmans is a department store brand that offers discounted items that include clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture. The chain's arrival in eastern Idaho was part of a decision by parent company Stage to convert all Bealls and other department stores it owns into Gordmans.
Stage had planned to convert more than 500 department stores across the country in 2020, including Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, into Gordmans. Once the change-overs were complete, Gordmans will have around 700 locations, making it one of the largest retail chains in the United States.
According to a news release, the company’s financial difficulties were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over the last several months, we had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen our financial position and find an independent path forward. However, the increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions," said Michael Glazer, president and chief executive officer.