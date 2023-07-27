Gov. Brad Little formed a new Idaho Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council on Wednesday. The council will "recommend projects that expand outdoor opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and other activities," according to a news release from the governor's office.
In the past few years, the state has appropriated $150 million to improve Idaho outdoor recreation opportunities, the release said.
In eastern Idaho, $1.2 million of the funding went to Bear Lake State Park for East Beach electrical and water upgrades, $2 million was provided for water and sewer upgrades at Harriman State Park, and $530,000 was utilized to complete water system upgrades at Henrys Lake State Park.
The investments were recommended as part of Little’s “Idaho First” and “Leading Idaho” plans.
Henrys Lake State Park Ranger/Manager Annalee Garrington appreciates Idaho’s investments in the state park system. Last fall, Henrys Lake State Park completed phase two of a project to replace aging water line that dated back to 1967, she said.
The resources allow the parks to update aging infrastructure and prepare for future visitors.
“The Legislature helped us out a lot this year, giving (the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation) more money than we have ever had,” Garrington said. “It was right around $100 million — $95 million in one pot and $5 million in another.”
Prioritizing Idaho’s natural resources and providing recreation opportunities are key initiatives for the governor.
“Our state boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, and much of that beauty is captured in our wonderful state parks,” Little said in the release. “That is why expanding and improving outdoor recreation opportunities in our state parks was such an important priority. I’m proud of the significant investments we’ve made in outdoor recreation following record attendance at our state parks several years in a row.”
An average of 7.4 million people visited Idaho’s 30 state parks in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the release said, a 27% increase over the previous five years.
According to Little’s executive order that created the council, this “dramatic uptick in outdoor recreation creates opportunities and challenges as Idaho must contend with serving the needs of millions of new recreationists while also preserving and protecting the special places and natural features that makes Idaho’s outdoors great.”
Often, rural regions in Idaho do not have the existing infrastructure and revenue streams to support the increased demand in recreation, the order said.
Overall, the order said that the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates outdoor recreation brings in $2.8 billion to Idaho’s economy every year, helping sustain 37,000 jobs.
In the immediate future, the newly-formed Council will recommend projects to “expand opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, accessing trails and other outdoor pursuits by utilizing $5 million from Senate Bill 1196 in the Fiscal Year 2024 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Budget for inter-agency collaborative projects,” the order said.
The commission consists of 13 members who are appointed to serve by the governor — including the director or a designee from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Department of Lands, a State Senate representative, member of the State House of Representatives, and representatives from various user groups.
“It’s no secret Idahoans are very passionate about the outdoors,” Little said. “We live, work, and play outside. Access to outdoor recreation is part of our way of life in Idaho, and it is a key driver of our economy, especially in rural Idaho.”
