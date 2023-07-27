Gov. Brad Little formed a new Idaho Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council on Wednesday. The council will "recommend projects that expand outdoor opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and other activities," according to a news release from the governor's office.

In the past few years, the state has appropriated $150 million to improve Idaho outdoor recreation opportunities, the release said.


