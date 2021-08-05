Idaho is forming a cybersecurity task force to combat the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks to public and private sectors in the state.
Gov. Brad Little announced that the task force was forming during a Thursday press conference at the Bennion Student Union Multi-Purpose Room at University Place in Idaho Falls.
“Across our state and throughout the nation, there are few more pressing threats to our safety, security and freedom than cyberattacks,” Little said.
He said some of his goals for the task force were to increase education for small businesses so they are prepared for potential cyberattacks, to ensure Idaho election infrastructure is secure and to work with the state’s public universities to prepare the next generation of workers to take on cybersecurity jobs.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, cybersecurity job openings in the state increased by 28% in 2020.
“Cyberattacks are now ubiquitous in modern society. Without the proper procedures and infrastructure in place, all Idaho citizens, businesses and organizations are potentially at risk," Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. "Through collaboration and partnership between the more than 200 Idaho businesses that offer cybersecurity products and services, and public sector organizations like Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho higher education institutions, Idaho has the opportunity to advance cybersecurity initiatives and innovations to defend against these critical global threats."
Zach Tudor, committee member and Idaho National Laboratory associate laboratory director, said he hopes the task force will set an example for other states to combat cyberattacks as they are one of the biggest threats to national security.
“Our adversaries see cyber vulnerabilities and sabotage as the best opportunity to gain a strategic advantage against us,” Tudor said. “Recent events from attacks on U.S. pipelines and water treatment facilities to election security concerns to supply chain vulnerabilities … these are all very concerning.”
The task force will meet four times between now and November to provide the governor with recommendations in early 2022. Little said he believes the Legislature will heed the advice from the task force and consider dedicating funds for next year’s legislative budget to some cybersecurity proposals.
“We’re trying to get out of a full defense mode and into an offense mode,” Little said.
Task force members comprise of some of the state’s top private cybersecurity experts. Three legislators and representatives from INL, the Office of Emergency Management and the Office of Information Technology Services. Idaho research universities also are on the task force.
There are 19 members on the task force:
• Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Commerce director, co-chairman
• Zach Tudor, associate laboratory director, National & Homeland Security, Idaho National Laboratory, co-chairman
• Ben Ysursa, former secretary of state
• Brad Wiskirchen, Equifax senior vice president and general manager
• Frank Harrill, vice president of security for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
• Brad Richy, Idaho Office of Emergency Management director
• Jeff Weak, Idaho Information Technology Services administrator
• Ryan White, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s chief of staff
• George Mulhern, Cradlepoint CEO
• Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho CEO and president
• Lisa Grow, Idaho Power CEO and president
• Anand Bahl, chief information officer, CVP for Micron Technology
• Domini Clark, Blackmere Consulting CEO
• Ed Vasko, director of the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity at Boise State University
• Scott Snyder, Idaho State University dean of Science and Engineering
• Toni Broyles, special assistant to the president at the University of Idaho
• Sen. Jim Woodward, District 1
• Rep. Brooke Green, District 18
• Rep. Dustin Manwaring, District 29
The task force’s first meeting will be Aug. 19. More information on the meeting is available at commerce.idaho.gov/cybersecurity.