Teachers and community members in the Idaho Falls area packed the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium Wednesday to celebrate with Gov. Brad Little after he signed the teacher health insurance bill.
“You just can’t be successful if you’re not competitive in hiring and motivating the best people. More and more, health care is a high part of that,” Little said to the crowd, which mostly consisted of teachers. “The teaching profession is no different than any other profession but most importantly it’s the right thing to do.”
Little held a teacher appreciation rally at Thunder Ridge as part of his tour across the state to express his gratitude to teachers’ efforts following his signing of the “Leading Idaho” teacher health insurance bill, which extends better health insurance benefits to Idaho teachers bringing the benefits to the level of other state employees, including legislators.
“To the educators that are in the room, I want to thank you for what you do every day … This last 20 months has just been — the enormity of the challenges that you had is beyond comprehension to we mere mortals who don’t get up every day and take care of kids like you do,” Little said.
The bill creates a fund for school districts that voluntarily choose to join the state’s health plan, and it puts the state on a path to increase the state’s ongoing contribution for teacher health insurance premiums by approximately $4,000 per teacher annually. This will lower out-of-pocket costs for teachers and give them the opportunity to expand family coverage.
The bill was led by Reps. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls and Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, who were all in attendance with Little on Wednesday. More than 40 additional legislators co-sponsored the bill and it received strong support from Idaho education stakeholders.
Heather Plain, Bonneville School District 93 child nutrition supervisor, also spoke during the rally to represent classified staff. She said many of her staff members had to sacrifice most, if not all, of their paychecks to cover their families with health insurance. Several staff members don’t see half of their paychecks come home with them until they reach $23 per hour, she said.
“I think about our employees and where they come from,” Plain said. “Not all of my employees have a four-year degree. Not all of them are (college-) educated. They work hard and they are entitled to insurance.”
Several Idaho Education Association members, who lobbied for the bill this year, also were in attendance. Idaho Falls Education Association President Julie Nawrocki said the health insurance bill was the best thing she’s ever seen in the effort to retain and attract employees. About one in 10 teachers in Idaho are leaving the profession every year, according to a state Board of Education 2018 report and several teachers attribute this to noncompetitive wages and benefits.
“This is going to help every one of our staff members and it’s going to help our students because we have to have highly qualified professionals in our buildings so we can give that education that our students deserve,” Nawrocki said.