Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that he’s accepting applications for the Salmon Region representative of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission after commissioner Jerry Meyers decided to step down.
Commission chairman Meyers of North Fork served one four-year term and said he wanted to quit so that he could participate in Republican primary elections. Idaho’s law requires no more than four members of a single party can serve on the seven-member Fish and Game Commission. Meyers was serving as an unaffiliated commissioner.
The Lewiston Tribune newspaper reported that Meyers said in an email to fellow commissioners that he no longer wanted to sit on the political sidelines.
“I agreed to be unaffiliated for four years in order to comply with the statute and have diligently abided by that commitment,” he wrote. “During the last four years, I realized how important it is to be a part of selecting the candidates that will govern us. I cannot give up my voting rights for another four years with an unaffiliated declaration, nor can I say in good conscience that I am a Democrat.”
Meyers’ term is set to expire June 30. He plans to continue serving until his position is filled.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to commissioner Meyers for his service,” Little said in a news release. “Filling a role on the commission is often an arduous task, and our commissioners should be recognized for their unwavering commitment to the people and wildlife of Idaho.”
This will be the second vacancy in the Fish and Game Commission that Little needs to fill. Bradley Melton resigned his commission post representing the Clearwater Region in January after acknowledging that he had changed his political affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated shortly before applying for the post in September.
“Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish & Game Commission are paramount to me,” Little said in a statement after Melton’s resignation. “Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish and Game commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best.”
Applicants for the positions should be registered Democrats or unaffiliated, the governor’s office said. Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are asked to submit applications to the governor’s office by June 26.
Applications are available at gov.idaho.gov/appointments.