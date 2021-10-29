Gov. Brad Little visited Idaho Falls on Friday to provide some advice to the business community on how to handle the current workforce shortage.
“There is a tight labor market,” Little said to attendees. “I’ll give you an example. There’s about eight people who want my job.”
Little was accompanied by Jani Revier, director of the Idaho Department of Labor. The two spoke at Riverbend Ranch for a business lunch hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Revier shared some insight from the department on the state’s workforce shortage. She said while the state’s economy has rebounded from the pandemic, many businesses are struggling to find employees because of a labor market that has grown tighter.
Idaho’s unemployment rate is currently 2.9%. Revier said while this is a low unemployment rate, the labor force participation rate has taken a more significant hit. In 2019, the participation rate was about 64%. It has dropped to just over 62% in September, which equates to more than 23,000 people who have left the workforce, Revier said.
“This is a short-term and long-term problem,” Revier said.
Revier also mentioned more people in the country retired last year than in prior years. Many of those people are in the baby boomer generation, which was surpassed in 2019 by millennials as the nation’s largest living adult generation, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Revier said as many baby boomers have retired, there hasn’t been enough workers to replace them.
According to a Pew Research report published in 2020, 3.2 million more people in the U.S. were retired in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to that same time period in 2019. Revier said she was unsure if this was a new trend or if retirement numbers would return to pre-pandemic levels.
In September, there were about 58,600 open jobs in Idaho that were advertised online, Revier said. There were about 26,000 people who were unemployed, ostensibly leaving more than two job openings available for every unemployed Idahoan. Before the pandemic, there were about 1.2 jobs available for every unemployed Idahoan, she said.
“The job market is an employee market right now,” Revier said.
Revier then offered advice to business members for recruiting and retaining employees. She said the pandemic has changed how people feel about their work-life balance and for them to be prepared to adapt to higher wages offered by competitors and higher costs of living. Technology and automation may also help businesses recover from the pandemic, she said.
Little also addressed some concerns attendees had about federal vaccine mandates. He said his office was seeking to work with other like-minded state governors and attorneys general to litigate against potential vaccine mandates from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Other governors have asked Little not to proceed with litigation yet, he said. He and those other governors don’t believe their arguments would win in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which is where any litigation from Idaho would be heard.
“We’re looking at what’s the best opportunity and the best place,” Little said. “Short-term, I worry about that issue. I worry long-term about presidents (or) Congress using OSHA as a way to further regulate all businesses everywhere.”
The Biden administration has not yet created any kind universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate or requirement. Little said he and other state leaders need to wait until a mandate is enacted before taking legal action. For federal employees and military members, he said there is not much legal action that can be taken.