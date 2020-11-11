The second to the last of Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup meetings will be held today with members focusing on reviewing, discussing and finalizing its policy recommendations for saving the endangered fish.
The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. via video conferencing.
While most of the agenda has the group working on its draft report, an hour is scheduled for public comment starting at 4:30 p.m. Members of the public will be limited to 3 minutes each and comments are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments are also taken by the workgroup.
The workgroup, consisting of 21 members representing ranchers, sportsmen, power companies, conservationists and government, has met regularly this year in online sessions to continue hammering out recommendations with a December deadline. The workgroup has been tasked to collaborate on understanding the problem and coming up with recommendations to restore salmon and steelhead populations that have fallen in the recent decade to less than 25% of average. This year’s returning numbers to Idaho have also been dismal to the point of canceling spring salmon fishing seasons.
The teleconference line is (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 994 2222 1803. The videoconference line is at uidaho.zoom.us/j/99422221803.