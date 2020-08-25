Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup is once again meeting this week via video conferencing to hear reports and discuss issues affecting the state’s endangered salmon and steelhead.
The workgroup will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. During that time the workgroup will hear reports from subgroups on several topics, including habitat, predation, economic impact studies and policy reports.
The workgroup, consisting of 21 members representing ranchers, sportsmen, power companies, conservationists and government, has met regularly this year in online sessions to continue hammering out recommendations with a December deadline. The workgroup has been tasked to collaborate on understanding the problem and coming up with recommendations to restore salmon and steelhead populations that have fallen in the recent decade to less than 25% of average. This year’s returning numbers to Idaho have also been dismal to the point of canceling spring salmon fishing seasons.
“Workgroup members will present what the future could look like, how to keep communities whole, and more,” this week’s workgroup agenda said.
There will also be a 1-hour slot on Thursday for public comment to the workgroup. Members of the public can sign in and comment on the record via the chat function of the video conference. Public comments are limited to 3 minutes and taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments are also taken and distributed to the entire workgroup.
To observe the conference, go to teleconference line: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 957 5033 6627 and videoconference line: uidaho.zoom.us/j/95750336627.