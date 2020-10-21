Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup will meet once again on Tuesday via video conferencing to work on reports and discuss issues affecting the state’s endangered salmon and steelhead.
The workgroup will meet from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. During that time the workgroup will hear reports from subgroups on several topics, including which policies to recommend for its final report.
The workgroup will also hear public comments during its first hour. Members of the public can sign in and comment on the record via the chat function of the video conference. Public comments are limited to 3 minutes and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Written comments are also taken and distributed to the entire workgroup.
The workgroup, consisting of 21 members representing ranchers, sportsmen, power companies, conservationists and government, has met regularly this year in online sessions to continue hammering out recommendations with a December deadline. The workgroup has been tasked to collaborate on understanding the problem and coming up with recommendations to restore salmon and steelhead populations that have fallen in the recent decade to less than 25% of average. This year’s returning numbers to Idaho have also been dismal to the point of canceling spring salmon fishing seasons.
To observe the conference, go to teleconference line: (253) 215-8782; Meeting ID: 921 1765 0355 and videoconference line: uidaho.zoom.us/j/92117650355