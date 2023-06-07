tool.jpg

TOOL will play at the Mountain America Center on Oct. 12

 courtesy Kelsey Salsbery

Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning group TOOL at the Mountain America Center go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

The metal band has been touring for decades, but it is making its first stop in eastern Idaho on Oct. 12. The Mountain America Center will host TOOL inside Hero Arena. 


