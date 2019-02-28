Grand Targhee Resort and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort kept access to backcountry skiing closed on Thursday because of the continued danger of avalanches.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, working with Grand Teton National Park, the National Forest Service and Wyoming search and rescue decided to keep its backcountry access gates closed for another day after reviewing the potential risk to skiers and boarders.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort gates allowing access to Granite Canyon to the north and areas south of the resort were to remain closed until Friday morning.
The Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue requested that Grand Targhee Resort close access to Scotty’s and Mary’s backcountry because of avalanche danger.
The Teton Range continued to receive moderate to heavy snowfall most of Thursday, with added winds. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning through Friday, rating the danger at “High” for all elevations.
The website reported a slide on Teton Pass closing the highway at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Another slide in Jackson, Wyo., also released later that evening.
“Large wind slab avalanches involving the recent storm snow and very large and destructive persistent slab avalanches could release naturally or be human triggered on a variety of aspects,” the avalanche center reported.
Nearly a dozen natural and human-caused avalanches have been reported on the avalanche site in the past two days.