The Caribou-Targhee National Forest reported that it is making a number of “refinements” to the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Grand Targhee Resort expansion after considering a number of suggestions from the public.
The changes have caused delays in the document being released, the Forest Service said in a news release. The document is now expected to be released in April.
“Due to the complexity of the project and all its moving parts, the draft (environmental impact statement) document has been delayed,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “There is a significant amount of speculation and rumors swirling around this proposal and we urge the public to be patient as we complete our (National Environmental Policy Act) process. The draft document, which we anticipate being available in late April, is the next opportunity for the public to review specific details of the proposal and provide feedback.”
The ski resort’s expansion calls for adding 1,200 acres to the 2,500 acres currently in use under a special Forest Service permit. Two mountain top restaurants and five new lifts are also in the plan. A Peaked mountain quad lift has already been approved, but not yet built. Taken off the plan is the South Bowl east and south connector lifts and snowcat skiing in the South Bowl.
The process began with a public comment period in fall of 2020 and garnered significant attention from the community, public agencies, nonprofits, and local government. The release date for the draft environmental impact statement has been pushed back several times.
The Forest Service said driven by internal and external insight, as well as information from field work completed this past summer, the project proponents have suggested refining the following to Grand Targhee Resort’s expansion plans:
• Removing the proposed South Bowl East and South Bowl Connector lifts;
• Reducing the proposed South Bowl Special Use Permit adjustment area from 600 acres to 266 acres;
• Shortening the proposed Shoshone lift upgrade alignment;
• Removing two proposed carpet lifts and associated ski terrain;
• Removing the proposed cat skiing;
• Adding a proposed ski patrol facility at the top of the proposed South Bowl lift;
• Replacing the Dreamcatcher lift with a six pack “chondola” to service the proposed restaurant at the top of Fred’s Mountain
• Clarifying various road and utility areas.
The Forest Service said when the new draft document comes out in April, the public will have 90 days to provide input. For more details, visit the project website at https://grandtargheeresorteis.org/.