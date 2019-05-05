On a seemingly annual basis, Grand Targhee Resort has once again submitted a master development plan to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest filled with more than just a laundry list of tweaks.
The new master plan calls for a 50 percent expansion of terrain, new lifts and two on-mountain restaurants.
Because only the base of the resort — about 120 acres — is on private land, the resort operates most of its ski terrain on land leased from the U.S. Forest Service. Its master plan, some of which has already been approved by the Forest Service, includes short-term changes and improvements and long-term goals and ideas.
“Usually in the master plan they want to see stuff that is on a five- to seven-year time frame,” said Grand Targhee owner Geordie Gillett last week. “They’re not like forever documents. Once you get a master plan accepted you can choose to pull projects out of there and seek approval.”
Some of the new proposals in the master plan include: Expanding the boundaries by 1,200 acres; eight new chairlifts (some to access the new terrain currently outside of the boundaries); new lifts for racing; two on-mountain restaurants and additional structures such as warming huts, restrooms, a yurt at the top of Shoshone Lift; increased snowmaking; more summer activities; and glading and grading ski runs.
“The Peaked chairlift work has already been approved,” Gillet said. “We hope to start on it soon. We’d like to install the lift next summer. That’s in our cat-ski terrain.” Gillet said he doesn’t expect the lift to be in operation next winter.
He said many of the glading and grading plans are meant to improve the flow of the skier experience and help with the connectivity of lifts and runs.
Two areas now outside of the resort’s permit that Gillet hopes to add are the South Bowl area of Peaked and the hill west of Lightning Peak Ridge called Mono Trees.
“It’s incredibly beautiful scenery,” Gillet said of the South Bowl. “It’s south-facing, the Grand is right there, you can see right down into Teton Canyon both forks of Teton Creek, it’s amazing. It’s different kind of terrain. Probably steeper than the rest of our terrain with good, consistent fall lines.”
The Mono Trees area offers protected skiing that would help the mountain on bad weather days.
“Plus it’s great skiing and a really nice pitch,” Gillet said. “That will be adventure skiing sort of stuff.”
The proposed restaurants would be at the top of Dreamcatcher and Sacajawea lifts. Now, restaurants are only at the resort’s base.
Gillet said despite all of the plans for growth and expansion, he wants to keep “the Targhee vibe.”
“Right now we are the least dense ski resort in the country, meaning skiers per acre,” he said. “Our goal is to maintain the same sort of experience and vibe that we have now and if anything, improve it by providing more variety and more experiences and conveniences that people like … We’re not going to be bigger and flashier. That’s not what makes Targhee special.”
While some projects, such as mountain bike trail building and grading have been approved and work started, others must go through the approval process, including an environmental assessment. Gillet said new plans take 18 months to two years to get approval, then five to seven years before they are completed.
“There’s definitely a crystal ball element to this,” he said. “It’s farming snow. Whatever you lay out as a plan, that’s definitely the one thing that won’t happen.”