Visitors planning to camp in Grand Teton National Park next year can now reserve all sites in advance through the Recreation.gov system.
The park had most of its campgrounds on the recreation.gov system this past summer, but the Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village, as well as Headwaters Campground and RV Park, were previously reservable through Grand Teton Lodge Company. Those campgrounds will transition to the recreation.gov website for the 2022 summer season.
The park moved the Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek and Signal Mountain campgrounds over to a reservation-only system last season with booking available on a six-month rolling basis. All campgrounds are reservation only.
“The introduction of a reservation system at busy park campgrounds in 2021 was deemed a success, improving the visitor experience by streamlining the camping process, significantly shortening lines and reducing wait times, alleviating associated traffic congestion, and giving visitors the ability to plan ahead with confidence, knowing they would have a place to stay upon arrival,” the park said in a news release.
A limited number of sites will be held back at the Colter Bay and Gros Ventre campgrounds for reservation on a 14-day rolling basis. Most sites will be available to reserve six months out.