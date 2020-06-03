The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another casualty when the local Grand Teton Council decided Tuesday to suspend its summer resident scout camps and Cub Scout day camp operations for 2020.
The council’s executive board formed a task force to consider how it could open the council’s three resident camps and Cub Scout day camp operations this summer, but ultimately decided against it.
"The health and safety of our Scouts leaders, and camp staff is our primary concern and after long discussions and thorough examination of the state, (Center for Disease Control), and (Boy Scouts of America) guidelines connected with the Covid-19 pandemic it became obvious that we would not be able to guarantee safe operations under the conditions,” said Jason Eborn, director of camping operations in a news release.
The three camps closing are Krupp Scout Hollow, Island Park Scout Camp and Camp Little Lemhi. However, the camps will be available for individual Scout unit and family use.
The council will still be offering a Trail to Eagle merit badge program on a day-camp basis at Krupp Scout Hollow and whitewater high adventure programs at the Howard H. Dougherty Salmon River High Adventure Base.
“We know this is a great disappointment to our Scouts and leaders, but we are confident that they can still find ways to keep the spirit of scouting alive and help our youth during these challenging times,” Eborn said.
The Grand Teton Council said all camp payments will be refunded to Scouts or rolled over to next year’s camps.