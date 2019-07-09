A 35-year-old hiker from Poland was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air medical transport Monday after being injured in a 1,200-foot fall over snowfields and rock outcroppings.
Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about an injured hiker who fell near Paintbrush Divide, a Grand Teton National Park news release said.
Two people were day hiking in Paintbrush Canyon when Jarek Strzalkowski, who resides in Minneapolis, lost his footing while hiking in snow and rock and fell on the east side of Paintbrush Divide.
Strzalkowski's hiking partner ascended the trail and was able to make an emergency 911 call, the release said. Three park rangers were transported via Teton Interagency helicopter to close proximity and hiked to Strzalkowski. Rangers accessed Strzalkowski's injuries and stabilized him, and determined a short-haul extraction was needed, the release said. Strzalkowski was flown to Lupine Meadows and then onto EIRMC.
Strzalkowski was in serious condition Tuesday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.