Grand Teton National Park investigators are looking into “significant” resource damage caused by a large group of dirt bikers in the Mormon Row area of the park on Saturday.
A party of about 50 people were holding an unauthorized event in an open field riding dirt bikes and operating a drone. A 1,000-foot loop track between 2 and 10 feet wide was created in the historic hayfields along Mormon Row by the bikers.
A call was made to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center about 8:45 p.m. Saturday and park rangers responded to the scene, but the group had already left the area.
A minute-long cellphone video of the scene by a passerby has been posted on the park’s Facebook page. Two license plates can be seen in the video.
“The historic hay fields along Mormon Row are part of a 10-year project that started in 2014 to remove the non-native grasses and replant the area with 37 species of native plants to restore the site to sagebrush steppe habitat,” the park said in a news release about the incident. “The investment in the habitat restoration represents several years of effort to collect native seed and treat invasive plants prior to seeding the native species. This area is important habitat for elk, bison, pronghorn, moose, sage grouse, and a variety of other wildlife, which all depend on sagebrush steppe habitat. The area that was damaged by the dirt bikes was reseeded in 2019."
The park said operating a motor vehicle off roadways is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to 6 months jail time. Additionally, the parties responsible can be liable for cost to repair the damages.
Any information on the incident can be passed on to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.