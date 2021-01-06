Grand Teton National Park is moving several of its campgrounds away from first-come, first-served to an advance reservation system later this month.
The park said the move was in response to public requests.
“The new system responds directly to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, prompting a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, Grand Teton Lodge Company, Signal Mountain Lodge, and Recreation.gov,” the park said in a news release. “Visitors will now have the ability to plan ahead with confidence and know they will have a place to stay and camp when they arrive, improving the visitor experience, and reducing wait times and associated traffic congestion at park campgrounds.”
The park said reservations go live on Recreation.gov on Jan. 26 for the upcoming season.
“Campsite reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead,” the park said.
The new campgrounds becoming reservable include Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Signal Mountain, and Lizard Creek.
Campgrounds that have previously been reservable, including the Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village, as well as Headwaters Campground, will continue to be reservable at gtlc.com or by calling 307-543-3100 for the 2021 season, according to the park. Reservations for these areas will transition to Recreation.gov for the 2022 season, the park said.
This is the same reservation site to obtain an advance backcountry reservation in Grand Teton National Park, which began accepting reservations on Jan. 6. For backcountry reservations, visit nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/bcres.htm.
For more information on camping in Grand Teton National Park, visit nps.gov/grte.