With summer in full swing in Grand Teton National Park, rangers have scheduled several programs, hikes and campfire gatherings to appeal to a wide variety of interests.
The following is a list of programs and activities held this summer:
Ranger programs
Map chat — a 20-minute talk on the parks geology, wildlife and stories behind the scenery. Meet at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center Relief Map, daily 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., June 5-Sept. 2.
Nature in a Nutshell — a 20-minute talk on the park’s natural world. Meet at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center Courtyard, Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 3:30 p.m., June 5-Sept. 1.
Tipi demo — a 1-hour talk about the traditional Plains Indian home. Meet at the Colter Bay Amphitheater, Wednesdays 10 a.m., June 5-Aug. 28.
Indian arts and culture — a 45-minute talk with an expert on American Indian lifeways. Meet in the Colter Bay Visitor Center Auditorium, Tuesdays 3 p.m., June 9-Aug. 29.
Teton topics — a 30-minute talk on a fascinating aspect of the park’s natural or cultural history. Meet in the Colter Bay Visitor Center Auditorium, Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., June 6-Sept. 3.
Murie home tour — a 30-minute to an hour meeting on the history of the ranch, the Muries’ life-long dedication to conservation work, current work at the center. Meet a Teton Science Schools docent at the Muries’ home at the Murie Ranch, daily, 2:30 p.m., June 17-Oct. 11.
Breaking Trails: Women Inspiring Change — a 20-minute talk celebrating the women who shaped Grand Teton National Park. Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 3:30 p.m., June 8-Aug. 31.
Bear and wildlife safety — a 20-minute talk on staying safe in bear country. Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Mondays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., June 6-Sept 2; Colter Bay Visitor Center, Sundays and Thursdays, 3 p.m., June 6-Sept. 2; Jenny Lake Visitor Center and Laurence S. Rockefeller Preserve, check for times.
Hike with a ranger
Taggart Lake hike — 2.5 hours; meet at Taggart Lake Trailhead, 3 miles round trip, daily 8:30 am, June 5-Sept. 2.
Hidden Falls to Inspiration Point hike — This activity is limited to 25 on a first come, first served basis. We will take the shuttle boat across Jenny Lake. Visitors are responsible for their boat fare. Meet at Jenny Lake Visitor Center, 3 miles round trip, 1.5 mi guided, daily 8:30 a.m., June 7-Sept. 2.
Rockefeller Preserve hike — 2.5-hour hike, 3 miles, reservations required, call 307-739-3654. Hike the Lake Creek Trail through forest and meadows to the shore of Phelps Lake. Meet at the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center porch, daily 9:30 a.m., June 5-Sept. 2.
Swan Lake hike — 3-hour hike, 3 miles, meet at flagpole in front of Colter Bay Visitor Center, daily 4 p.m., June 5-Sept. 3.
Campfire and Evening Programs
Astronomy Night — 45-minute talk about astronomy and stargazing. Colter Bay Amphitheater (Auditorium if inclement weather), Thursdays 9 p.m., June 13-Aug. 29.
Twilight Talk — 45-minute campfire talk on animals and park stories. Meet at the Gros Ventre Campground Amphitheater, Tuesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., June 10-Aug. 31
Colter Bay early evening talk — a 45-minute talk. Meet at the Colter Bay Amphitheater, daily 7 pm, June 10-Sept. 2
Colter Bay Talk — a 45-minute talk about the park. Meet at the Colter Bay Amphitheater (Auditorium if inclement weather), Friday-Monday, Wednesday 9 pm, June 10-Sept. 2.
Family Movie Night — a 45-minute program on the big screen. Meet at the Colter Bay Amphitheater (Auditorium if inclement weather), Tuesdays 9 p.m., June 11-Aug. 27
For other activities and services, call 307-739-3300.