Spring plowing operations will begin Monday on the Teton Park Road in Grand Teton National Park clearing the way for pedestrian and cycling activities during the month of April.
The 14-mile section of road extends from the Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The start of plowing operations marks the end of over-snow access along the road for the winter season. Cross-country skiers, skate skiers and snowshoers can continue to use other areas off the roadway in the park for winter recreation until the snow melts away.
“Skiers and snowshoers using areas adjacent to the roadway are cautioned to avoid the arc of snow blown from the rotary equipment because pieces of ice and gravel can be thrown great distances,” the park said in a news release.
Plowing of the road is expected to take a week or two depending on the weather. After plowing, the road will be open to “cycling, roller skating, skateboarding, roller skiing, walking, jogging and leashed pet-walking,” the park said.
The road will open to motor vehicles May 1.
Other park roads, such as Moose-Wilson Road, Signal Mountain Summit Road, Antelope Flats Road, East Boundary Road, Mormon Row Road, Two Ocean Road and Grassy Lake Road remain closed to vehicle traffic when posted or gated in the spring, the release said. These roads may also close for short periods of time to recreationists to accommodate snow removal similar to the clearing on Teton Park Road.
The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1.
Summer road projects
The park also announced that this summer it will embark on a road resurfacing project in hopes of protecting and preserving the most popular asphalt road surfaces throughout the park.
The project will begin in early May with U.S. Highway 89 and continue with other highly visited locations and parking lots. The project will cause temporary delays and closures. Completion of the project is expected to be sometime in September.
“The initial work will include patching holes and sealing cracks in the pavement surface,” a park news release said. “A contractor will then apply a chip seal or micro seal on the road surface, followed by a fog seal to reduce airborne gravel. Striping will be the final action.”
The work will generally occur from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily including weekends, but skip busy holiday weekends such as Memorial Day weekend and Independence Day (July 3 through 7).
The project will be funded and managed in partnership with the Federal Lands Highway Program, the park said.
Besides Highway 89, the project will include the Gros Ventre Road, Colter Bay Entrance Road, Colter Bay visitor center parking lot, Leeks Marina Access Road, South Jenny Lake Access Road and parking lot and the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center parking lot.
A washout on the Gros Ventre Road is also scheduled to be repaired in late summer.
For updated road status and conditions, call 307-739-3682.