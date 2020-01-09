The planned mountain goat killing operation in Grand Teton National Park literally never got off the ground because of poor weather.
The park’s plans to remove non-native mountain goats through aerial shooting from a helicopter has been postponed until later this winter after snowstorms and high winds moved into the Teton Range. Grand Teton National Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said the poor weather kept the helicopter from entering the park.
“It started out just too windy, then we had snow and winds high and low visibility,” she said. “It's a challenging situation and safety is a concern.”
The park issued a temporary closure to human entry for the entire week starting Sunday for the park’s mountainous midsection and posted signs and a map of the closed area. The closure has been canceled.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range.
The park estimates that the bighorn sheep herd is at about 100 individuals. The mountain goat numbers have grown to about the same size in the last few years and the animals compete with bighorn sheep for food resources and can be a threat by transmitting disease.
The mountain goats migrated into the Teton Range from the nearby Snake River Range after they were transplanted there to provide hunting opportunities.
Germann said the park will try again to conduct the operation when things line up.
“We work with a contractor and they have other business to do so we will set up another day and hopefully the weather will let them fly,” she said. “We will be rescheduling it, but I don’t have a date for that yet.”