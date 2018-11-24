The northern end of the popular Blacktail Butte in Grand Teton National Park has been closed because of the presence of grizzly bears.
Park officials posted signs closing the Practice Rocks climbing area and the trail starting a half-mile from the Practice Rocks parking area.
Multiple grizzly bears have been sighted in the area feeding on elk carcasses.
Parking at Practice Rocks is still available and hiking is still allowed along the base of the butte.
Blacktail Butte is the large butte on the east side of Highway 89 and just east of the turnoff to Dornans and the park’s headquarters.
Park officials remind visitors and elk hunters to practice bear safe precautions while grizzly bears continue to remain active. According to Yellowstone National Park information, grizzly bears get ready for winter hibernation in late November to early December depending on snowfall, temperature and food supply. The bears den for about five months.