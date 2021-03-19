In an effort to keep people and bears from bumping into each other, Grand Teton National Park has implemented a temporary area closure on the popular east-facing slope of 25 Short.
The new closure is to “prevent conflict between a denning grizzly bear and skiers,” the park said in a news release.
The closed area is the east-facing slope below the skier summit and the true summit of Peak 9975, commonly called 25 Short. The slope is generally accessed from the Taggart Lake Trailhead.
“Direct access across the summit ridgeline to Turkey Chute, Chute the Moon and other routes to Avalanche Canyon is open,” the park said.
“Bears are beginning to emerge from hibernation,” the park said. “Approximately 50% of adult male grizzly bears are awake by mid-March and females with young usually emerge anytime between April and mid-May. Bears will be looking for food, including winter-killed carcasses in avalanche paths and other areas.”
The park encourages backcountry skiers to be alert, aware of the surrounding area, and carry bear spray.
“Black and grizzly bears may be located anywhere within the park, including developed areas,” the park said. “All park visitors should carry bear spray and maintain a minimum of 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other wildlife.
The park asks visitors to report bear sightings to Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.