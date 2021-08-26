It’s berry picking time in the Tetons and Grand Teton National Park is giving its bears dibs on the berries along the Moose-Wilson Road.
That means the northern end of the road has been temporarily closed to all traffic,c and people are being asked to stay clear while the bears chow down.
“Black and grizzly bears are currently eating berries along the Moose-Wilson Road,” the park said in a news release. “The road is closed for human safety and the protection of the bears. Because of its narrow surface lined with dense vegetation, hillsides, and wetlands, the Moose-Wilson Road does not allow for a safe distance between people and bears. These factors create situations where both visitors and bears may be at risk for injury, making it necessary to close the road whenever bears are foraging along the roadway.”
The park closed the road Thursday between Murie Ranch Junction and Death Canyon Junction. The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead can be accessed from the south.
Rangers plan to monitor the section and reopen the road when the bears have moved on.
“The road could be temporarily closed through the weekend or longer,” the park said.
The park reminds visitors to be “bear aware” throughout the area. Park visitors are required to stay at least 100 yards from bears.
The park lists several tips for staying safe in bear country:
• BE ALERT watch for bears, fresh tracks, or scat.
• MAKE NOISE in areas with limited visibility.
• CARRY BEAR SPRAY, know how to use it, and keep it readily available.
• HIKE IN GROUPS of three or more people.
• DO NOT RUN, back away slowly.
Park regulations require that all food, garbage, pet food, coolers, food containers (empty or full), and cookware (clean or dirty) be stored in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or in a bear-resistant food locker when not in immediate use or attended to, day or night.