The annual elk hunt inside Grand Teton National Park begins Saturday with 375 permits being issued.
The program, managed with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is used to trim the size of the Jackson elk herd that winters on the National Elk Refuge.
“Respective federal and state resource managers have reviewed available data and concluded that the 2019 program is necessary,” the park said in a news release. “The program is determined annually and is based on the status of the Jackson elk herd, including estimated herd size and composition and the number of elk on supplemental feed on the National Elk Refuge.”
Hunters are restricted to Area 75 which is just north of the National Elk Refuge and east of U.S. Highway 89 and the Snake River. The season is open until Nov. 25 for the Antelope Flats portion of Area 75 and until Dec. 8 for the remaining portion.
Area 79, east of Jackson Lake and surrounding Two Ocean Lake are closed this year “to limit harvest pressure on northern migratory and resident elk,” the park said.
Hunters must carry a state hunting license, conservation stamp, elk special management permit and 2019 elk reduction program park permit, use non-lead ammunition and are limited in the number of cartridges they are able to carry each day. The use of archery, handguns or other non-center fire ammunition rifles is not permitted, nor is the use of artificial elk calls, the park said.
“Participants, regardless of age, are required to carry a hunter safety card, wear fluorescent orange or pink, and carry and have immediately accessible non-expired bear spray,” the news release said. “Information packets accompanying each permit warn participants of the risk of bear encounters and offer tips on how to minimize the risk of human-bear conflicts.”