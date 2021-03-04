Grand Teton National Park is hiring teenagers to help work on heavily used park trails and historic sites for its summer Youth Conservation Program.
The 10-week program is for teens between age 16 and 19 from June 14 through Aug. 19 and offers students a behind-the-scenes look at National Park Service careers and park history.
“The Youth Conservation Program is more than a summer job; it’s an action-packed educational opportunity that accomplishes much needed work in one of America’s most popular landscapes while helping participants develop a personal conservation ethic,” the Grand Teton National Park Foundation said in its promotional material. The foundation helps fund the program.
Participants will work Monday through Thursday and be paid $14 hourly. Housing is not provided.
Transportation is provided for workers from Jackson to the park and back each day. About 20 people are expected to be hired.
For more specifics and application instructions, go to nps.gov/grte/getinvolved/supportyourpark/ycp.htm.