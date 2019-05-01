Grand Teton National Park will hold its Junior Ranger Day on Saturday with an event entitled, “The Bear Necessities.”
Families and children are invited to the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at Moose, Wyo., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children who participate can earn a junior ranger badge.
Both indoor and outdoor activities will include learning about bear identification, food storage and how to use bear spray. Besides park rangers, the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, The Cougar Fund and The Raptor Center will join in teaching about bears and other predators.
Also on display for kid exploration will be fire engines, patrol cars and snowplows.
The activity is free and supported by the Grand Teton Association.