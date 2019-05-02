Grand Teton National Park is inviting bird lovers to join in a bird-watching caravan on May 11.
Park ranger and naturalist Andrew Langford will lead the caravan to visit areas throughout the park that provide “opportunities to locate, identify and record birds as part of the North American Migration Count,” according to a park news release.
The free activity starts at 8 a.m. in the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose, Wyo., and will finish at 4 p.m. at Christian Pond near Jackson Lake Lodge. Reservations are not required and all are welcome to join in.
“Throughout the day, participants will take short walks at various locations, so those attending should wear comfortable shoes and bring a lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and rain gear,” the news release said. “Bird field guides, binoculars and spotting scopes are also recommended items.”
World Migratory Bird Day is observed each year in May to celebrate and support bird conservation. The day is promoted by Partners in Flight, an international conservation program with a goal of reversing the decline in populations of migratory birds worldwide.
For more information about the ranger-led program, World Migratory Bird Day and the North American Migration Count, call the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at 307-739-3399. Participants are reminded that a valid park entrance pass is required.