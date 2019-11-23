Grand Teton National Park announced last week that it will be charging more in 2020 for special-use permits on things such as weddings and commercial filming.
The park said after a review of the special-use permit program and comparing fees collected with operational costs associated with that use, park officials deemed an increase was needed. Operational costs include staff time, maintenance, patrol, monitoring and cleaning associated with a particular special use.
Permit fees for boating, backcountry camping and other uses will remain the same.
Wedding permit fees will increase from $125 to $200 beginning Jan. 1. Additional costs may be associated with private venues inside the park, such as using the Chapel of Transfiguration.
Commercial film permit fees are increasing from $275 to $325.
Specific information on the park’s permits and reservations can be found at bit.ly/TetonPermits.