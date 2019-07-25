Overcrowding at the popular String Lake destination at Grand Teton National Park has caused the park to initiate some changes.
Researchers last summer found that more than 4,000 people visit the String Lake area each day during the peak summer season to picnic, play in the shallow lake waters and hike. About one-fourth of the visitors stay in the area three to four hours.
Some of the measures recently adopted by the park are to install signs reminding visitors to store food properly and picnic in a way so as not to attract wildlife. Rope and pole barriers have been installed along trails and lakeshore access to protect sensitive wetland and riparian habitats. Also, road delineators are in place to protect pedestrians and cyclists.
“Park staff will monitor the piloted changes, and adapt as appropriate,” the park said in a news release Thursday.
The park also plans to continue its “Lakers” volunteer program.
“Lakers are a dedicated group of volunteers stationed at String Lake whose purpose is to promote visitor safety and minimize human-wildlife interactions.” the news release said. “Since their inception in 2016, the Lakers have educated thousands of visitors on the importance of food storage and bear awareness at String Lake.”
The park said the Lakers are present from May through September seven days a week.
“Proper storage of food items and responsible picnicking are vitally important in bear country,” the park said. “Picnickers should only have immediate use items out so that if a bear approaches, food items can be quickly gathered and the opportunity for the bear to receive a food reward is removed. Visitors should store food and scented items in bear-resistant food storage lockers that are located throughout the park or in a hard-sided vehicle. The String Lake area has 12 food storage boxes available for public use, supported by Grand Teton National Park Foundation.”
Researchers found that peak visitation occurs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at String Lake and the park encourages visitation during off-peak hours. The park also encourages visitors to carpool, hike earlier or later in the day and have a plan in place in case a bear approaches.