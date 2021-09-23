Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Grand Teton National Park logged its fourth busiest August for recreation visits, the park reported Thursday.
The park hosted an estimated 696,564 visits in August, just under the 702,022 August visits in 2019 and nearly a 2% decrease from August of 2020 at 710,198 visits. The top numbers for August visitation were recorded in 2017 at 716,690, the year of the total solar eclipse.
“Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park,” the park said in a new release. “Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall.”
Camping in the park increased 13.2% in August 2021 compared to August 2019, while backcountry camping decreased 1.77%. Trail use in the park increased 20.5% in August 2021, compared to August 2019, on trails that use is counted.
August recreation visits over the last several years:
• August 2021 696,564
• August 2020 710,198
• August 2019 702,022
• August 2018 692,074
• August 2017 716,690
• August 2016 633,657
“Park staff are collecting data and conducting studies to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton National Park," the park said. “Grand Teton National Park staff initiated several studies this summer regarding changing visitation, including visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay, Taggart and Lupine Meadows trailheads. These studies surveyed visitors in these areas to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, visitor expectations, and more.”
The park study also included a look at vehicle movement through mid-August.