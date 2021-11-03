The annual elk hunt inside Grand Teton National Park begins Saturday with 400 permits issued to rein in herd size for 2021.
Called an “elk reduction program” by the park, the hunt is located mostly east of U.S. Highway 89 in the elk hunt area 75. The Antelope Flats portion of the area will close Nov. 22 and the remaining portions of the hunt area close Dec. 12. The Snake River Bottom between Deadmans Bar and Ditch Creek is closed to hunting.
“Respective federal and state resource managers have reviewed available data and concluded that the 2021 program is necessary,” the park said in a news release. “The need for the program is determined annually and is based on the status of the Jackson Elk Herd, including estimated herd size and composition and the number of elk on supplemental feed on the National Elk Refuge.”
Although not a usual activity inside a national park, the hunt was authorized when legislation expanded the park in 1950.
Wyoming Game and Fish and the park rangers will monitor and patrol the hunt “to ensure compliance with rules and regulations, interpret the elk reduction program to visitors, and provide participants with outreach regarding bear activity and safety,” the park said.
The hunt is restricted to harvesting cows and calves. Hunters have a list of other special requirements, including the amount and type of ammunition, type of rifles, the requirement to carry bear spray, carry a hunter safety card, and wear fluorescent orange or pink.
Chronic wasting disease was discovered in a mule deer in Grand Teton National Park in 2019 and the park now requires mandatory collection of elk heads of all harvested elk for testing. Chronic wasting disease was found for the first time this year in an elk harvested in a hunting area west of Pinedale, Wyoming.
Non-hunting park visitors are advised to wear bright colors during the hunting season.