Grand Teton National Park will open up its first campground for the season, the Gros Ventre Campground, Friday using its new advanced reservation system.
The park’s largest campground boasts about 300 sites in the southeast part of the park and is closest to the town of Jackson. The campground is next to the Gros Ventre River.
The park will also open the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center on May 1. The Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road will open to motor vehicles on May 1 also.
"Grand Teton is expecting and preparing for a very busy summer season," the park said in a news release. "Visitors are highly encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for their upcoming summer trips."
The park switched its campgrounds over to a reservation system in January for the upcoming season. The new campgrounds now reservable include Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Signal Mountain, and Lizard Creek.
Most campgrounds begin opening in the park in May and June. For reservations, go to recreation.gov/camping/gateways/13525.
“Campsite reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead,” the park said.
The park said most campsites across the park for July have already been reserved.
For more information about the park and camping, go to nps.gov/grte.